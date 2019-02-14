AN INDEPENDENT city centre party shop which announced its closure after 95 years will be immortalised at the Southsea Model Village.

Bosses behind the tiny town yesterday confirmed they would install a figure of U Need Us in a bid to keep memories of the Portsmouth shop alive.

U Need Us, in Slindon Street, which is set to close. Picture: Habibur Rahman

It comes days after owners of the Slindon Street store were met with hundreds of emotional messages when they took to Facebook to declare they would shut their doors for good.

Mark Wilson, 44, co-owner of the Southsea Model Village, said: ‘U Need Us contacted us about it yesterday and we thought it was such a brilliant idea.

‘I visited the shop many times as a kid to buy stink bombs and fire crackers and we still use it every Christmas to buy glasses and wigs for Santa Claus costumes.

‘We are just finishing up with materials at the moment and we will start with the building after half-term, with a view to get it in place by the summer.’

A general view of Southsea Model village. Picture: Keith Woodland (190119-6)

A number of Portsmouth landmarks feature at the village, including Portsmouth Guildhall and the Spinnaker tower, and owners have plans to add five city shops to that list.

Steve Searle’s family owns U Need Us and he has worked at the store for 35 years.

‘Southsea Model Village is somewhere visited by lots of families and many who visit in the future will soon be able to reminisce about the shop,’ the 58-year-old said.

‘Since we put out the message on Sunday it has been heartwarming to know so many people are so fond of us – but you do wonder where they have been for the past few years.'

Social media users have rallied behind the plans online – and have even called for Knight and Lee to undergo the same treatment.

Becky Denyer said: ‘Sad to see it go but wish the owners every future happiness. Be great to come and see a mini version at the model village and would love to see Knight and Lee too, if that was possible.’

Vicky Bower added: ‘Used to love that shop - could spend hours in there! Very glad it will be commemorated in the Model Village! Great childhood memories!!’

The official closing date for U Need Us is currently pencilled in as March 30, but Mr Searle said this is subject to change.

Scores of people are set to attend when the shop hosts a party on its closing day.