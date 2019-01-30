Portsmouth Peugeot dealership opens its doors to the public to mark new ownership

CUSTOMERS enjoyed a fun-filled day at the launch of a rebranded car dealership in Portsmouth.

The new Snows group Peugeot dealership was officially opened on Saturday during an event at the showroom on Walton Road. It was formerly Perrys.

The new Snows Peugeot dealership at Walton Road, Portsmouth. 'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260119-7)

Members of the public were able to enjoy entertainment such as car simulation games, free food and refreshments while also viewing the latest range of vehicles.

Customers also took the opportunity to test drive the vehicles, including the award-winning sport utility vehicle (SUV) collection and the new Peugeot 508.

Howard Prime, franchise manager at Snows Portsmouth, said: ‘It was a fantastic day for the whole family to attend. We had a live band, barbecue and face painting. The was also an inflatable tube game from which people could get vouchers for discounts and car servicing.’

For those customers hoping to purchase a car there was dedicated sales team to answer any questions and organise test drives.

Morgan Knight, 6, having fun on the rally car simulator game. 'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260119-2)

‘The aim of the event was to make the public aware of our new Peugeot dealership here in Portsmouth. It is a tremendously exciting development for the company. We invited all our customer database and across the weekend we welcomed more than 250 people through our doors.’ added Mr Prime.

The Snows group have taken over the showroom from the previous dealership, Perrys.

‘There was the possibility that the site could have been used for the development of a supermarket which would have meant people in the dealership could have lost their jobs. We have manged to transfer almost all of the jobs across to our showroom,’ explained Howard.

The new site accommodates a seven car Peugeot showroom along with a large forecourt for customer support services.

The dealership offers new and approved used car sales, fleet and commercial vehicle sales and after-sales provision including servicing and parts supply.

Marketing manager, Lauren Watson, said: ‘The Portsmouth branch is the fifth Peugeot branch for Snows group in the south of England. This will hopefully continue to strengthen the reputation our Peugeot dealerships.’