Portsmouth pub honoured after receiving five-star hygiene rating 

The loyalty of punters is fiercely hard-won but long kept if a pub continues to please with a decent drink and food offer.

And now one of Portsmouth's pubs has earned recognition it is doing its best to not only maintain a good standard – but also keeping clean.

Sir Alec Rose pub in Port Solent, has been awarded a five star hygiene rating. Pictured is: Manager Philip Walter-Nelson. Picture: Sarah Standing (110319-1520)

The Sir Alec Rose in Port Solent has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the council’s scores on the doors programme.

The pub, in The Boardwalk, was awarded a five-star rating by the Portsmouth City Council's inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the borough.

The city council has previously prosecuted food businesses for failures – with owners fined thousands of pounds.

But that is not the situation with the Sir Alec Rose after inspectors were delighted with what they found.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria.

These are hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

Pub manager Philip Walter-Nelson said: ‘We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

‘Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

‘All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.’

Just last month The News revealed how six food businesses in the city had a zero hygiene rating.

Punters regularly base their decision on whether or not to eat out, or just visit, an establishment dependent on whether or not it has a high or low rating.