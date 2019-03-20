Have your say

THEY have stood off the coast of Portsmouth for more than 150 years and have a long history of protecting our country.

Now Spitbank Fort, a luxury hotel part of the Solent Forts, has undergone a rebrand for a television advert – reemerging as Brexit bunker, a place to escape the incessant political debate.

The 'Brexit Bunker' which is fact, Spitbank Fort'Picture on left by Paddy Power'Picture on right by Shaun Roster

The forts, nicknamed Palmerston’s Follies, which stand off the Portsmouth coast in the Solent, are owned by Clarenco, a company run by millionaire entrepreneur Mike Clare.

The advert for Paddy Power filmed on the fort features Eric Cantona, one of football’s greatest European imports, and encourages Britain to make an exit of their own – from Brexit.

The Irish bookmakers say they have created a ‘Brexit bunker’, somewhere between the UK and France, to escape from the carnage.

In the film unveiling the bunker, and the competition to stay there, Eric recreates Theresa May’s infamous dance moves, mocks Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, and references David Cameron’s alleged passion for pigs.

Eric Cantona at the Solent Forts

He also shows how the facility comes stocked with supplies and rations – including tinned sardines.

Eric said: ‘Brexit is like Boris Johnson’s hair, he’s the only one who doesn’t think it’s a complete disaster.

‘I have created the Brexit Bunker: a British Noah’s Ark! Here, one specially selected Brit can take shelter from the constant bombardment of Brexit chatter, thanks to Cantona and Paddy Power.’

A spokesman for Paddy Power said: ‘Who better to help solve Brexit than Europe’s finest export, Eric Cantona?

Eric Cantona

‘The Frenchman has opened our Brexit Bunker, where he practised his Prime Ministerial duties – dancing, that is – and now wants to offer a lucky Brit the chance to escape the ensuing political noise.

‘And where else to do that than a fortified structure in the middle of the sea, with no access to news or social media.’

For more go to brexitbunker.eu/