Portsmouth short mat bowls player goes on an unbeatable run with his lucky shirt 

A SHORT mat bowls player is well on the road to success after he was given a ‘lucky shirt’ by a transport firm.

Ever since 59-year-old Andrew Shorney was presented with the shirt by Lucketts Travel.the Portsmouth ace has been unbeatable.

‘I couldn’t believe it, I won four games in a day the first time I wore it. Now I call it my lucky shirt,’ he said.

Andrew enjoyed success in the short mat players’ tour and he’s now ranked number 51 in the world.

Tony Lawman, managing director of Lucketts Travel, said: ‘We’re all very proud of Andrew and he’s a fantastic advocate for Lucketts as well as the sport. We’re pleased to hear our shirt is bringing him good luck and we wish him the best for the English Masters later this year.’

Lucketts supports a number of players and teams.