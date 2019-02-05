Portsmouth start-up creates software that lets robots tackle mundane office tasks 

A MANAGEMENT consultancy software specialist in Portsmouth is disrupting technology – by identifying which repetitive tasks best require automation.

Skore’s new digital product is aimed at making organisations more productive through a combination of robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence.

Usage means a range of mundane back-office tasks, such as editing spreadsheets and sending emails, no longer need be carried out by humans, improving efficiency and eliminating human error.

Blue-chip companies and public sector organisations are already utilising Skore’s Robotic Assess, an analytical tool that sits on top of the start-up’s software platform.

Craig Willis, Skore’s operations director, said: ‘Robotic Assess is built on the Skore platform and approach, allowing an organisation to quickly identify the processes most suitable for application of RPA technology.

‘It further identifies potential ‘candidates’ and makes recommendations for how to re-engineer these processes to make them fit.

‘Finally it allows you to build a business case that demonstrates the expected cost savings. It essentially allows companies to be laser focused.’

Robotic Assess has been developed by Skore, based at Portsmouth Technopole, in partnership with Reinvigoration, an operational excellence consultancy in Cardiff.

The product can be used in all sectors.

Robin Sheppard, centre manager at Portsmouth Technopole, said: ‘It’s great to see the Skore team, two of whom graduated from the city’s university, enabling private and public organisations to sharpen their competitive edge through smarter intelligent automation.

‘The start-up is an inspirational example of an agile, humble business which is disrupting technology in a way few of us believed would have been possible just a few years ago.’