Portsmouth university encourages businesses to get involved with its student networking event 

BUSINESSES are being encouraged to show their support for budding entrepreneurs as the University of Portsmouth hosts a networking night for its students.

The University’s Faculty of Business and Law is holding the free event on Thursday, January 24 from 5pm to give students a chance to build their experiences with business professionals.

Jaimes Harrington, business support officer at the uni, said: ‘Encourage the next generation of business leaders to be undaunted by face to face networking. Give assurance that live networking can be fun and good for business. Don't forget you'll make new business contacts too!’

Kevin Briscoe, who runs PR firm Briscoe PR in Sarisbury Green and is also an entrepreneur in residence at the university, will be giving the keynote speech.

To register go to bit.ly/2AxJYq4