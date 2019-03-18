Premier Marinas gets a gold standard award for looking after employees

Have your say

STAFF at a marina are in safe hands after their firm was rated as gold for its development of workers.

Premier Marinas was reassessed for the Investors in People standard and retained a gold ranking for the second consecutive time.

Individual employee interviews across Premier Marinas’ nine sites also added value and depth to the assessment process. Many took part in a survey.

Investors in People assessor, Margaret Faulkner, visited the firm’s head office in Swanwick.

She said: ‘Premier Marinas is a well-managed organisation. The interviews confirmed that people “enjoy coming to work” and “believe in what Premier stands for”.

‘It is clear we are living and breathing strategic development here.’

Pete Bradshaw, chief executive said: We are delighted to receive such a positive report which demonstrates our commitment to Premier’s core values, respecting and rewarding employees as well as providing opportunities for training and development.

‘We have a talented team of people and as a company we can be very proud of this external recognition.’