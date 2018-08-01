Pub fundraiser brings in hundreds of pounds 

Have your say

PUB-GOERS showed their generous natures at a fundraising event.

The Cuckoo Pint, in Fareham Road, Stubbington, held a fun-packed day with live music on Saturday in aid of charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

A fundraising day held at the Cuckoo Pint in Stubbington

The day was in memory of Sarah Williams, who died aged 25 in 2007 from sudden adult death syndrome.

It was held on Sarah’s birthday.

Her parents Kevin and Tricia used to manage the pub.

Sarah’s sister Kate, from Stubbington, thanked everyone who took part and donated money or their time.

She said: ‘It is nice that everyone gets together. It was a brilliant day.

‘Thank you to everyone for their support and the staff and the acts for donating their time.’

General manager Kate Hopkins said she was delighted to have raised more than £1,000 with money still being donated.

She said: ‘Despite the bad weather we had a good turnout and thanks to the kind generosity of our customers we managed to raise £1,110.

‘This will be donated for all the customers who have lost someone they cared about to cardiac conditions.

‘Every week in the UK 12 fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed cardiac conditions, but thanks to screening this had led to an 89 per cent reduction in sudden cardiac arrest.’

Kate thanked Danny Pellett, Headstock, Startled Monkeys, Tangerine Tantrum, White Noize and Roy Peplow who all performed for free.

She also thanked Jess Venn who did face painting for free.