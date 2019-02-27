Pubs to host quiz nights for a good cause 

Have your say

SCORES of pubs in the Portsmouth area will be taking part in the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz in aid of Prostate Cancer UK next week.

This year’s quiz will see more than 1,500 pubs, bars, and clubs across the country take part.

The annual event, organised by industry group PubAid, has raised more £405,000 for hundreds of charities over the last three years.

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan, said: ‘We’re delighted with the response to the quiz so far, and we’re confident more pubs will register before March. The quiz is easy for pubs to host, a lot of fun for the customers who take part, and a great way to support a charity. It’s a genuine no brainer!’

PubAid was created to highlight the work done by UK pubs for charity, including the £100m raised by pubs every year.

The pubs taking part include:

-The Dolphin, Portsmouth

-The Jolly Roger, Gosport

-The Ironmaster, Fareham

-The Berkeley Arms, Bosham

-The Ship & Castle, Portsmouth

-The Duke of York, Isle of Wight

-Ye Olde Village Inn, Isle of Wight

-Highdown Inn, Isle Of Wight

-The Mermaid at Harvester Port Solent

-The Vine, Waterlooville

-The Rising Sun Inn, Waterlooville

-The Prince of Wales, Havant

Events take place from Sunday, March 3 to Thursday, March 7.