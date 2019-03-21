Punters pack out pub to show support for band promoter Steve 

Pub punters and live music lovers came together to show their support for a band promoter.

– Steve Fest came to The Pelham Arms earlier this month and saw seven bands perform to raise money for Steve Marsh.

It was the fourth fundraiser for Steve, a local band promoter who has been diagnosed with cancer, following events at The Stagg, Phoenix and Mother Shipton.

The Pelham Arms event saw acts including The Bootlegs, Reactor 1, and Amy Winehouse tribute Rachel Harding played at the pub in Chichester Road, North End.

The day was organised by Julia Murphy, from North End.

She said: ‘Steve is my neighbour and he is also my friend. He loves live music and bands. For years he has published a gig guide with his friend and promoted bands through social media. They do it for free – just for the love of it.

‘I have been involved in live music for years, my three children are all very musical and two are professionals. I have also started a duo with my daughter Rachael called Funky MD so know how important that support is.

‘I thought that we would do something for him and do something to celebrate all the work he does. It was a nice way for the bands he supports to return the favour.’

The day raised £1,141, which will go towards helping Steve and his wife Tina. As Steve is self-employed, he has not been able to work since his diagnosis.

Julia added: ‘Steve has done so much for the live bands in the area, he is a lovely man and that’s why there has been so much support for him.

‘The pub was packed. It couldn’t have gone any better. There was such a happy atmosphere. I set out to achieve what I wanted to achieve – to make it a good happy day for everyone to enjoy.’

To make a donation go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/julia-murphy?utm_term=3RARrbPDR