Recognition for workers

SOUTH coast based Hendy Group have begun 2019 in style by honouring sales and support staff at its car and van dealerships in Portsmouth for their contribution to a record year.

Portsmouth award winners included Lucy Choppen from the Portsmouth FordStore, who was named product genius of the year, and Lee Gunner who was named sales manager of the year.

Chief executive Paul Hendy said: ‘2018 was another important year. There is great spirit and energy in Team Hendy and I look forward to taking the company further.’