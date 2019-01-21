Recruiter expands overseas

RECRUITERS have expanded their operation overseas.

Acorn, which has a branch in Portsmouth, has acquired Entire Recruitment.

It will now take over all assets, including branches in Sydney, Brisbane and Rock Hampton.

Entire has an annual turnover of 40 million US dollars.

Group managing director of Acorn Recruitment, Matt Southall said: ‘This is another significant milestone in the development of Acorn and the growth of our global operations.

‘Led by our managing director in Australia, Mike Otty, the team has made superb progress in only a few years. They have grown the business organically during this time, and it’s to their tremendous credit that an established operator like Entire has put its faith in them directly and in us across the wider Acorn group, to join us in this way.

‘Make no mistake, this is a significant move.’