Recruitment firm with branches in Portsmouth and Gosport records impressive growth

A RECRUITMENT firm with branches in Gosport and Portsmouth has seen its turnover grow.

Berry Recruitment Group, which employs more than 200 people, has seen its turnover increase by more than six per cent to a touch under £70m, latest accounts show. The business recorded a profit of £1.6m before taxes.

It has 35 locations across England and Wales including a Wild Recruitment branch in Portsmouth and a Berry Recruitment branch in Gosport.

Last year it bought Southampton’s CPN Construction and its training centre which will add around £6m in turnover, and London Staff Bureau, which operates in hospitality, office and professional areas, and is expected to add about £1m to turnover.

Group chairman Tony Berry said: ‘‘The figures are robust in the face of Brexit uncertainty and the challenges it has presented.’