Recruitment firm with offices in Portsmouth and Havant named as one of the fastest-growing in the UK  

A FIRM that helps people find work has been named as one of the fastest growing in the UK.

Recruitment agency FPR Group, which has offices in Portsmouth, Havant, Chichester, Bognor Regis and Brighton, started in Brighton in 1991.

FPR Group Recruitment Solutions has been placed in the top 50 fastest growing recruitment companies in the UK'Pictured is: (back l-r) Jeff Miller, manager, Tracy De Pass, manager, Neil Williams, senior consultant, Dariusz Sygulski, senior operations manager and James Hounslow, senior consultant with (front l-r) Paul Simpson, sales director, Mark Foster, managing director and Jo Beech, senior consultant.'Picture: Sarah Standing (040219-8392)

The firm, which places more than 1,000 people a week into businesses of all sizes, now employs 54 people.

The business was recently named by Recruiter Magazine as one of the UK’s fastest growing 50 recruitment companies for the second year in a row.

Recruiter Magazine’s Top-50 Fastest-Growing Recruitment Companies in the UK list placed the business 39 out of 39,000.

The magazine ranks the fastest-growing, privately-owned recruitment companies in the UK, according to a revenue compound annual growth rate over the three most recent annual reporting periods.

The results of the list are based on financial years ending between February 2017 and May 2018, and reflect the first full-year impact since the referendum on leaving the EU.

FPR Group sales director Paul Simpson said: ‘I am delighted that we have achieved this position for the second consecutive year further establishing ourselves as a key recruiter in the south east.

‘We’re incredibly proud of this achievement, particularly as we believe it reflects the hard-work and commitment of our fantastic leadership team and consultants.’

Paul said the success was down to the hard work of the team – and that they would like to grow the business by a third in the next three years.

He said: ‘Our leadership team is so hungry and ambitious but we are looking to grow by a third within the next three years and our business plan supports that.

‘It will all create career opportunities for people within recruitment – and being from Portsmouth we are very proud to be creating jobs in our city.

'There are definitely some challenges ahead – the high employment rate, skills shortages on health and social care and technical engineering, and Brexit will likely to have a further impact on availability of suitable candidates.

‘This all means that we have to work that much harder. It sorts the great recruiters from the good recruiters.

‘Great recruiters – like we have here – go the extra mile and put in the hours – and that certainly pays off.’