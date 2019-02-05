Research finds people avoid making cuppas 

RESEARCH has found that just under half of Brits (49 per cent) will avoid making a cuppa at work so they don’t have to make one for colleagues.

The figures were part of research into workplace rudeness, carried out by recruitment firm Hyper Recruitment Solutions.

Apprentice winner Ricky Martin, from Stubbington, founded the firm after winning the show in 2012. He was keen to unearth what causes workplace rudeness.

A staggering 72 per cent of employees said they would act if they had a colleague with poor personal hygiene, with 36 per cent telling the person directly, while a further 36 per cent would flag the issue with others.

A third (36 per cent) would directly tell a colleague they don’t like them.

Ricky said: ‘Workplace disputes and personality clashes are nothing new. I’d always advise that taking an open and honest approach with colleagues will work better in the long-term.’

Other rudeness included being sworn at (54 per cent), being reprimanded in front of peers (48 per cent), speaking over someone (44 per cent) and a personal remark about an outfit (42 per cent).