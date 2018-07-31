Restaurant offers a delicious taste of world flavours

CUSTOMERS can taste the flavours of the world as a new restuarant has opened its doors in Drayton.

Baba Ganoush has opened in the former Zayn’s venue, in Havant Road, Drayton.

Baba Ganoush food

The restaurant has had a refurbishment and its menu has been overhauled – now serving world cuisine such as falafels, pizzas, nachos, chilli chicken, plus much more.

The business is a joint venture between manager Joanne Upton and Kaz Miah, serial restaurant entrepreneur who is also behind the Red Lounge Group, which owns Kassia, Purple Mango and Palash.

Joanne, from Horndean, said: ‘Baba Ganoush is now open and it looks fantastic. I’ve gone for the rustic look with brick and wood and it looks so much cosier now. The customers are loving it.

‘It’s great for people to have somewhere they can go that’s welcoming, casual with good food and a good level of service.’

As well as new dishes, the bar has been revamped and a large television has been installed.

Mum-of-two Joanne, who has previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurants, said: ‘The food is definitely going down well.

‘There’s such a variety on our menu. It’s nice to see children in early enjoying a pizza and then the adults in the evening with a cocktail in their hands.

‘I’ve introduced myself to the new customers and the feedback is great – we’ve already had some good reviews.’

Kaz said he was pleased to see the venue, which has employed four chefs and 10 front-of-house staff, open. He encouraged people to go along and try the new menu.

He said: ‘People are starting to talk about it. People are coming in, trying the food and they are coming back.

‘In Drayton there are four Indian restaurants and people said they didn’t want to see another. We have listened and designed the menu to be multi cuisine and people are enjoying it.’