Restaurant seeks new owner 

A NEW owner is being sought for a popular restaurant in Emsworth.

Nicolino’s, in North Street, which has 90 internal covers split into three areas, with a central wooden bar and booth seating, is up for sale with an asking price of £650,000 for the freehold interest.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The first floor houses a private function room and a one-bedroom owner’s flat.

The business was set up by Nicolino Diodovich in 1993, who is leaving to pursue other interests.

Richard Wood, senior business agent at Christie & Co, is handling the sale.

He said: ‘Nicolino’s is a highly successful restaurant in a great location that enjoys a strong local following.

‘The business has grown to the point where it can now be smoothly taken over by a new hands-on operator who can live on site in the nicely presented owners’ flat, develop the existing trade and benefit from the experienced staff.’