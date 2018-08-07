Rural crime hotline launched for farmers

A NEW service has been set up to allow farmers and the public to anonymously report rural crime.

The National Farmers’ Union has launched the hotline – 0800 783 0137 – in partnership with charity Crimestoppers as part of its work to tackle the criminal behaviour on farms and in the countryside.

The service, supported by the police, was unveiled today to MPs in Westminster earlier this week.

NFU deputy president Guy Smith said: ‘Rural crime can be devastating for farmers and their businesses and it is something many experience all too often.’