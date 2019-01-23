Santander announces Havant branch will be one of 140 to close

A BANK is set to close its doors for good this summer.

Santander revealed today that the Havant branch in West Street will close on July 25.

Across the country 1,270 workers are affected.

The major bank said it will seek to find ‘alternative roles’ wherever possible.

Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking, said: ‘The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

‘As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

‘We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs.

‘We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.’