Sell out event showcases region’s food and drink 

FOOD and drink producers came together to create an appetizing exhibition at the Local Produce Trade Show.

The sell-out show, which took place on January 22 at Southampton Football Club, was organised by Business South to help develop local supply chains.

The event, sponsored by Cavendish Ships Stores, Carnival UK, Cunard, Halo Conferences & Events, Hampshire Fare, Hampshire Farmers’ Markets, New Forest Marque and Paris Smith, showcased the region’s food and drink.

More than 60 producers displayed their products to over 300 chefs and buyers.

Portsmouth Distillery was exhibiting for the first time.

Dich Oatley, from the firm, which started in 2018 at Fort Cumberland, said: ‘The show was a great way to meet buyers from some fantastic venues.’