SHAKESPEARE COMES TO PUB GARDEN 

PUB goers enjoyed a bit of Shakespeare in the garden despite the heavy downpours.

The rain did not deter the crowd, who had bought tickets to watch A Midsummer Night’s Dream performed in the garden of the King’s Head, in The Square, Wickham.

A temporary stage was set up for the play with scores of seats on Sunday.

This is the fifth year that pub company Fuller’s has put on the plays in its pub gardens.

Theatre group Open Bar has been appearing at venues across the UK to perform two of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Much Ado About Nothing. The open-air performances stretch from London to Bath in 42 shows across 30 different pubs.

A spokesman from the company said: ‘Each evening plays out just as Shakespeare intended, interactive, informal and down your local. Throw in award-winning beers and excellent food – including hog roasts and much, much more – this has all the markings of a perfect summer night.’

Fuller’s Shakespeare in the Garden runs throughout the summer, until September 15. For more go to fullers.co.uk/pubs/shakespeare-in-the-garden