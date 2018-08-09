Shoppers sniff out a bargain

WHAT has clean cotton got in common with passion-fruit martinis and misty mountains?

They are all flavours of candles that are flying off the shelves of the new Yankee Candle outlet store.

The new Yankee Candle store opens its doors at Gunwharf Quays

The new shop opened its doors on Saturday and saw hordes of people queue up to get their hands on the cut-price candles at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

Store manager Ashley Edison, 29, from Southsea, said the demand has been overwhelming.

The 29-year-old said: ‘It has been manic and it is still manic now.

‘The first day we had a queue out the door and for at least an hour before we opened. It’s been non-stop.’

The shop is selling candles with up to 50 per cent off and its best-selling line so far has been the company’s large jars for £12, down from the normal RRP of £23.99.

Ashley said: ‘The large jars have been selling extremely well, we’ve had to order in extra deliveries. People are coming in and buying six or seven at a time.’

The store has created 11 jobs, although Ashley said he will soon be on the look out for new staff due to the demand.

He added: ‘It has taken off like a rocket and I recommend that anyone who wants to get their hands on a Yankee Candle gets down here quick as they are selling out fast.’

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are always keen to receive feedback from our customers and we are delighted to welcome Yankee Candle to the centre, following a survey where customers named this brand as one of their favourites.

‘We work hard to create a centre that delivers the best possible shopping experience and it’s exciting to be welcoming a much-loved new brand to the centre.’