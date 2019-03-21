Sign of the times… more than predictable… how you reacted to HMV’s Gunwharf closure

READERS of The News have voiced their sadness over HMV’s impending departure from Portsmouth.

The entertainment retailer confirmed today that its store in Gunwharf Quays will be closing at the end of the month, after the firm was unable to agree new terms with the landlord.

Commenting on The News’ Facebook page, readers expressed their disappointment with the announcement – but many also believe it is just another sign of the changing retail marketplace.

Karl Johnstone said: What do you expect with internet shopping? In 10-20 years' time there will be no shops.

Carl Garrod said: 'I went in there a while back. It felt like a shop from 15 years ago - rows and rows of DVDs and CDs. As if online media had never happened. Sad, but more than predictable.'

Nicky Turner added: 'Sign of the times, sad though. Nothing like going into a shop and looking around - high street really is starting to die isn’t it.'

Trevor Lant said: 'Quite a few HMV stores have reopened after being closed in the latest takeover. May not be the end but I can't imagine it's cheap to rent at Gunwharf so you never know.'

HMV used to have a store in Commercial Road, which closed in 2014. It was in the unit now occupied by Ann Summers.