SMEs are urged to celebrate 

NEW contract wins, outstanding results and significant anniversaries are the most likely triggers for small and medium-sized businesses in the south to celebrate, members of a regional business forum agreed at their most recent meeting.

Delegates at the Business Owners’ Forum Group identified those three reasons as their top things that SMEs should celebrate.

The group’s consensus was that most firms do not do enough to mark their successes.

The forum, open to business owners from across the region and held at Eastleigh FC, was led by Michaela Johns, a director at accountants HWB.

She said: ‘Communicating achievements is a great way of motivating employees, promoting teamwork and setting future goals, as well as helping to create a bigger profile. It’s building strong foundations that is critical to the growth of any SME.’