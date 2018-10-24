Software firm grows and moves to new offices

A RESELLER of licensed software that is used by computer design engineers across the world has expanded and relocated its regional office.

Solid Solutions moved into a new detached 2,040 sq ft office located inside the Grade II-listed, 18th Century walled garden at Cams Estate, a 220-acre business park in Fareham.

Commercial property firm Vail Williams acted for the private owner in the 10-year leasehold deal for Strand House at £51,000 per annum, equivalent to £25 per sq ft.

Established 20 years ago by the current management team, Solid Solutions has more than 15,000 customers, with a £45m turnover and 20 offices in the UK and Ireland.

The company sells SolidWorks 3D computer-aided design (CAD) systems used by more than three million engineers and designers at 250,000-plus companies globally.

As well as selling the propriety software on behalf of SolidWorks, Solid Solutions train and provide technical support engineers for users requiring remote assistance.

Previously based at nearby Cams Hall on the same business park, Solid Solutions relocated 20 staff to Strand House; it is the first speculatively-built office at Cams Estate for nearly 20 years.

Russell Mogridge, partner at Vail Williams, said: 'The moment I laid eyes on the architect plans, proposing this new self-contained office in an historic setting, I knew it would let immediately. Before the diggers broke ground Solid Solutions jumped at the opportunity.

'With the office space being on the ground floor and with 12 car spaces and unique design, combined with high-bandwidth internet, and quick town centre and M27 access, Strand House is ideal for a high-tech business like Solid Solutions.

‘It is also worth mentioning that this is the first speculative office building along the M27 for over a decade.'

Alan Sweetenham, manager at Solid Solutions, said: 'Vail Williams knew we were searching for larger premises due to continued growth and came up trumps with Strand House.

'We outgrew our premises at Cams Hall, where we had gone from a single small office to multiple offices and training centre, spread over two floors following continual expansion on site since 2002.

'We wanted everyone back under one roof, with Strand House and Cams Estate fitting the bill perfectly. We now have two dedicated training rooms, a quiet working area and all staff back in one office, providing us with a wonderful working environment and space to grow.'