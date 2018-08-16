Solent LEP launches next wave of funding 

BUSINESSES or organisations with potential large capital projects that will bring new homes, business and skills to the Solent area are being invited to apply for funding.

The Solent Prosperity Fund has been set up by The Solent LEP. It is designed to accelerate large capital projects with the potential to transform the Solent economy through co-investment of between £500,000 and £14m.

The fund, which has previously supported a testing service for unmanned marine systems in Portsmouth and a £30m infrastructure investment to improve access to Gosport, will support projects that deliver new homes, business growth and skills. It will also target projects that connect communities and business, through improved digital and transport infrastructure.

Solent LEP chairman Gary Jeffries said: ‘We have made huge progress and are already seeing investments creating jobs, supporting businesses and encouraging growth across the Solent area. We are delighted to be able to call for the next wave of projects.’

Go to solentlep.org.uk