Solent LEP wants to hear from businesses to form its industry plan

BUSINESS leaders want to hear from a wide range of people in a bid to set up a new industrial strategy.

The Solent LEP wants to hear from businesses, communities, and other organisations across the region.

Chairman Gary Jeffries said: ‘I am delighted to be able to launch our consultation on a new Local Industrial Strategy for the Solent.

‘This represents an opportunity for us to set the area on a pathway to a more prosperous future for all.’

The LEP is now seeking views from the area to help shape a vision for the Solent economy that will set out how this prosperity can be achieved.

To submit your thoughts and suggestions, or to register to receive future updates, e-mail LIS@solentlep.org.uk

The strategy will be submitted to government in the autumn.