Solicitors open second office in Emsworth and celebrate with cake 

A LAW firm that has been in Emsworth for more than 40 years has renewed its commitment to the town and opened a second office.

Belcher Front Solicitors opened its new office in The Square in December with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Havant MP Alan Mak.

Belcher Frost Solicitors opened their second office and celebrated with cake 'Picture: Sarah Standing (180873-3763)

Belcher Frost Solicitors have been part of the Emsworth community since Lewis William Belcher first opened his office on the corner of Bridgefoot Path in 1977.

Bill, as he was known to friends and family, had previously practised as a solicitor in Southsea but was very closely connected to Emsworth living at Funtington.

Bill was joined by John Frost in 1985, who, along with their colleague, Roger Smith, continued to develop the practice.

Penny Smith joined in 2002 and she now runs the firm, which specialises in private client and property work.

Penny said: ‘I love working in Emsworth. Emsworth is such a vibrant, thriving community, the people are delightful and who would not want to work in such a beautiful location.’

Penny said that the reason for opening a second office is that the office at 3 West Street was just too small to accommodate everyone. Six staff now work at the new office, with nine remaining in West Street.

They carried out an extensive refurbishment and converted the former photographic shop into a modern office.

She said: ‘We were fortunate that the premises in The Square became available. These have been completely refitted to provide a light and modern working environment.

‘Whilst our clients and visitors are free to pop into either office we see our clients in one of our private client meeting rooms at West Street. Our West Street office has a traditional feel about it but it, too, benefits from the same state-of-the-art IT and telephone systems recently installed in The Square.’

Penny said she was delighted to see so many people attend the opening of the office, which they celebarted with cake and Prosecco, – and that she was pleased to receive the support of their local MP Mr Mak.

Mr Mak said: ‘I was delighted to open Belcher Frost’s new office in the heart of Emsworth. It’s just one of a number of expanding businesses that we have in the constituency, employing local residents and growing our local economy.

‘Well done to Penny Smith and all of her staff for delivering this project and I’ll continue to support local businesses that make investment into our area.’