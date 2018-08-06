Solicitors to take on abseil for two charities

Have your say

LAW firm Churchers Solicitors is set to take on its biggest charity venture yet with four team members abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower.

Managing partner Ian Robinson, and trainee solicitors Daniel Norris, Georgia Chandler and Jonathan Rees will embark on the abseil, on August 27 in aid of Rowans Hospice and Beaulieu Respite.

Both causes are close to the hearts of the staff at Churchers, which has offices in Fareham, Lee-on-the-Solent, Cosham and Portsmouth.

Daniel and Georgia have experienced first-hand the work done by the hospice.

Daniel said: ‘I have an enormous amount of respect for the team at the Rowans Hospice in light of the care my mum received from them.’

Georgia said: ‘My auntie passed away three years ago and spent her last couple of months at the Rowans Hospice. The staff were exceptional.’

Churchers will also be donating to Beaulieu Respite, an Isle of Wight-based centre for children with profound disabilities .

Churchers Solicitors hopes to raise £5,000 for the two charities. Go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/ChurchersSolicitorsTrainees