Southsea burger bar closes its doors after court costs from ‘pink burger’ controversy prove too much

A burger bar which was taken to court on food safety grounds for serving ‘pink’ burgers has shut down – and has thanked its regulars for their ‘love and support’.

Osborne Road’s 6oz Burgers has made announcement today after being closed this week.

A statement from the restaurant posted on Facebook says: ‘It is with great sadness to announce that 6oz has closed its doors for good this week.

‘A number of factors - most notably the "pink burger" court case which we fought and lost against Portsmouth City Council - has meant the business is no longer financially viable.

‘We want to thank everybody in Southsea and beyond for their love and support during what has been an incredible five years. Despite the lows, there have been some amazing highs and we have made some great friends and unforgettable memories along the way.

‘We hoped you enjoyed the best burgers in Southsea as much as we enjoyed making them. Much love, 6oz Burgers.’

READ MORE: Owners see red as city council issues pink burger ban

The team behind 6oz Burgers also runs Two Doors Down in Osborne Road, which is staying open.

READ MORE: Food review – Two Doors Down, Southsea

The burger bar hit the headlines in 2015 after Portsmouth City Council issued a hygiene emergency prohibition notice on the business for serving the pink – or rare – burgers, which are treated by many people as a speciality.

6oz Burgers fought back in court but lost and not only were the burgers forced off the menu, but the firm had to pay £100,000 of its own legal fees, and meet the city council’s £35,000 legal costs.

Customers have expressed their dismay at 6oz Burgers’ closure.

One said: ‘Get a van!! Your food is too good to not be around!!' while another added: ‘Wish we knew before so we could have one more burger.’