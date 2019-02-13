Have your say

A PUB in Southsea has been listed as the most popular according to a geosocial networking app.

Mobile phone app Untappd allows its users to check in as they drink beers, and share these check-ins and their locations with their friends.

Currently The Merchant House in Highland Road, Southsea, is the most checked in venue in Portsmouth with more than 5,000 entries.

A post from the pub on its Facebook page said: ‘We can’t believe that in just 11 months we are the most checked in venue on Untappd in and around the Portsmouth area.

‘Thank you to all our beer gurus. #untappd #beerknowledge #bjath.’

The Merchant House opened last February in the unit formerly occupied by the Ice Bar.

The business was set up by pub industry entrepreneurs Ben Miles, Andy Marsh and Amanda Ainsworth.

Ben and Andy managed Little Johnny Russells for more than 10 years and, with business partner James Ralls, created Victorious Festival.

The Merchant House is also home to popular Need Street Food, run by Pete Hunt.

As well as allowing users to check in, Untappd includes a functionality that allows users to rate the beer they are consuming, earn badges, share pictures of their beers, review tap lists from nearby venues, see what beers their friends are drinking, and suggests similar beverages.

It can also share check ins with Twitter and Facebook accounts of its users, and can pull in locations from Foursquare.

For more go to untappd.com