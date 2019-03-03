HI-TECH eye-testing gear, used by Nasa to monitor the vision of astronauts on the International Space Station, has been installed by an independent opticians.

Anne Gill Eyecare has fitted the sophisticated space-age kit into its store in London Road, North End base. It’s part of the firm’s overall effort to mark its sixth year of businesses in Portsmouth.

Developed by international healthcare engineering brand, Heidelberg, ‘Optical Coherence Tomography’ or ‘OCT’ uses in-depth 4D analysis to scan and provide clear images of the full 12 layers within the retina of people’s eyes.

Anne Gill, who has worked in optometry for 40 years and now leads the opticians, said: ‘This has been my ambition since I started the business.

‘I first attended a demonstration of OCT at an industry event in February 2016. After seeing it in action I was all the more determined to bring it to my patients because I knew what a difference it would make.’

With half of all cases of sight loss being avoidable through early detection, OCT diagnosis is able to detect the earliest signs degeneration. Tests are £27.