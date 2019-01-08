Specialist recruitment agency expands across the south and opens Portsmouth office 

SPECIALIST recruitment agency Acorn has opened a Portsmouth branch following employer demand in the area.

Staff at the new branch, based at Pure Offices in Port Solent, are working closely with leading local businesses to place talented individuals into a variety of roles throughout a range of industries.

The team will be managed by newly-appointed Jemma Dean.

Jemma has previously worked within the driving and logistics recruitment industry, and held senior recruitment roles in Brisbane, Australia before returning to the UK, where she worked within the construction recruitment field and as an independent recruitment specialist before joining Acorn earlier this year.

Jemma said: ‘It’s fantastic to see another branch open in this region to build on our increasing success in the south east. Managing Acorn’s newest branch has been an exciting challenge so far, and Portsmouth will help us deliver an even better service for both employers and jobseekers.’

Jemma will be supported by Ben Evans, who has joined as an account manager.

Acorn now has a significant presence throughout southern England, with Portsmouth joining existing branches in Barnstaple, Bridgwater, Bristol, Bournemouth, Chippenham, Exeter, Gloucester, Newton Abbot, Plymouth, Tiverton, Truro, Yeovil and Weston-super-Mare.

Helen Harvey, commercial manager for Acorn said: ‘We’re very proud to announce this new addition to our growing southern portfolio.

‘We’re confident that the new branch will allow us to build on our relationships with local businesses.

‘This addition substantially builds upon the wider success we have secured through our expansion in the region and will help us continue to grow as one of the UK’s leading specialist recruitment agencies and the recruitment partner of choice for local businesses.

‘Having been in the south west for more than 10 years, our new location allows us to develop our specialist recruitment offering further into the south east. We have already seen great growth potential materialise across the UK, and we are confident our new Portsmouth location will bring just as much success.’