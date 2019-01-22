Specialists secure new site

Have your say

A GLOBAL aviation firm is set to expand its UK operation after securing new premises – thanks to commercial property specialists in Fareham.

Lambert Smith Hampton supported Leki Aviation’s move to Chichester Business Park in Tangmere and the site will now become the aircraft parts supplier’s new UK home.

Founded more than 25 years ago, Leki Aviation, which has seven global offices, serves more than 1,000 airlines with quality parts.

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) and Flude Commercial both worked to secure the deal – centric around a 28,270 sq ft plot which includes a warehouse, two-storey offices, an extensive yard and parking.

Robin Dickens from LSH said he was ‘pleased’ to have secured the premises for ‘an established global brand’ like Leki Aviation.