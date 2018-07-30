Spice Village given zero-star food hygiene rating

Portsmouth area food outlet Spice Village has been given a zero-star rating for food hygiene, which means that urgent improvement is necessary.

The Sarisbury Green business was inspected on 30 May 2018 by local authority inspectors, and here’s where it failed:

Hygienic food handling: Major improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

If you wish to see the food safety officer’s report on which this outlet’s rating is based, you can request this from the local authority.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?

How are food outlets judged on hygiene?

Businesses that serve food are judged on three criteria:

· How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

· The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

· How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe