Startup Grind comes to Hampshire with inspirational speaker 

THE largest independent startup community is coming to Hampshire.

Startup Grind has educated, inspired, and connected more than 1,500,000 entrepreneurs in over 500 chapters. It nurtures start-ups in 125 countries through events, media, and partnerships with organisations.

Director Andrei Sirbu said: ‘Kicking off in 2019, with the first edition of Startup Grind Southampton we’re excited to bring you startup legend Jim Cregan of Jimmy’s Iced Coffee. Many will know how Jim and his sister Suzie started their business but this fireside chat is all about the pitfalls and challenges they faced when scaling up to the national iced coffee empire that sold over 5.5 million drinks last year.’

The event is being held on February 21 at 6pm at the Regus Offices, in Grosvenor Square, Southampton. Tickets cost £11.47. To book go to startupgrind.com