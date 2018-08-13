Streetwise clocks up £200,000 for News’ readers 

OUR consumer expert is celebrating after reaching another milestone in its fight to help readers sort their consumer problems.

It has clocked up £200,000 in pay outs and cancelled invoices after readers wrote into the paper to complain about unfair treatment, second rate services, and scams.

Consumer expert Richard Thomson, who writes the weekly column, says its success is down to readers willing to stand up for their rights and highlight traders who’ve taken their hard earned money but refused to give them a square deal.

Richard said: ‘It has been my privilege to be the platform to champion readers who have genuine grievances about traders riding roughshod over their consumer rights.

‘Technology has made it easier for rogues to take people to the cleaners but if readers need a champion to advise or give them a helping hand with a consumer problem they need look no further than Streetwise.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​’