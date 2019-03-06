Strike a pose! Onecom staff support International Women’s Day 

STAFF at telecoms firm Onecom will be striking a pose to underline their commitment to gender equality in support of International Women’s Day

They will be using social media to share pictures of themselves on Friday to back IWD’s #BalanceforBetter theme, aimed at helping to build a better world through equality.

Staff at Onecom’s office in Whiteley will also be collecting tampons and pads to donate to the Southampton food bank, to help the fight against period poverty.

Parysa Hosseini-Sech, head of HR, said: ‘IWD is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate what’s been achieved in gender equality and to look at how far we still have to go. For Onecom it’s more than just a day – we are working hard to ensure we lead from the front.’