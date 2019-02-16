Stunning wedding displays see Emsworth florist named as one of the best in the UK 

A FLORIST from Emsworth has been named one of the best in the UK for her stunning wedding displays.

Micah Marshall started Mrs Bouquets Flowers in 2008 – and since then she’s poured her heart and soul into making her business a success.

New Place Hotel in Swanmore hosted a wedding show. 'Award winning florist Micah Marshall.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (270119-1)

She said she was delighted to recently be named as one of the top 50 as part of GoHen.com’s annual rundown of the country’s best wedding suppliers.

Micah said: ‘I have been a florist since I was 16 years old – that’s more than 28 years.

‘I started working in a shop but then I set up my own business 11 years ago.

‘I wanted to have a little shop of my own but the rents and rates were so high so I started doing flowers for weddings and it went off from there. It got busier and busier and I haven’t looked back.’

Micah is now a recommended supplier of some of the area’s top wedding venues – such as HMS Warrior, New Place Hotel and the Old Thorns Hotel.

She got into floristry after being recommended to the career by a careers adviser in Havant as a teenager – and then securing a part-time job at a florist in Cowplain.

Now the busy mum who has three children aged 21, 17, and 11, says she wouldn’t swap jobs for the world.

She added: ‘It has been hard work juggling motherhood and work - and it can be really stressful although my husband is great.

‘It works well as I can fit in everything from home.

‘Floristry is my life now. Some weekends are crazy, I can be working long hours and doing four or five weddings but I treat each wedding as if it was my own.

‘I am always thinking about what I could be doing better and I go out extra on every one.

‘It is my love and my passion – and I think that’s what stands out.’

Micah gets her flowers from all over the world and her bouquets can include colourful and exotic flowers but she says her favourite plants to work with are greenery.

She said: ‘I love flowers but the foliage is all different shades, smells and textures. I love using it.’

Micah says she hopes to continue working on weddings - and has her sights set on some of the more extravagant affairs in London.

For more go to mrsbouquetweddings.biz