Super-fast 5G mobile network set to launch in Portsmouth this year

SPEEDY mobile internet will be arriving in Portsmouth as a network provider launches 5G.

Portsmouth will be one of 19 cities in the country with the network – 10 times faster than 4G.

Vodafone said Bristol, Cardiff and Liverpool are already transmitting as part of a UK-wide trial, with Portsmouth to join later this year.

Chief technology officer executive at Vodafone UK Scott Petty said: ‘5G will also usher in a new era where everyone and everything is better connected, whether you are running a hotel in Portsmouth or broadcasting live at MediaCity in Salford.’