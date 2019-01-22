Supermarket opens new changing place

DISABLED shoppers are set to benefit from new facilities installed in a Fareham supermarket.

Tesco’s superstore in Quay Street is one of the first in the country to welcome new changing places toilet facilities as part of a national campaign.

The toilet features a fully height-adjustable changing bench, a full-room covering ceiling hoist system, a privacy screen, a peninsular toilet and other ancillary items.

It was installed thanks to a partnership between Tesco and Aveso – and the retail giant has plans to welcome more than 20 more at a number of other stores.