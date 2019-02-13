Take a look inside Portsmouth’s Hungry Horse pub after its six-figure revamp

A POPULAR family pub has received a facelift after a six-figure refurbishment.

The Farmhouse Hungry Horse in Burrfields Road, Portsmouth threw its doors open and kicked off its new offering in style, showcasing the pub’s brand new look following the makeover.

The Farmhouse Hungry Horse in Burrfields Road, Portsmouth

The venue has been significantly refurbished throughout and boasts an impressive bar area, together with improved viewing facilities to host the latest sporting events. Younger guests can also enjoy the newly opened Wacky Warehouse.

The revamped venue reopened last Wednesday when the celebrations began and continued throughout the weekend, with a karaoke night.

The Farmhouse Hungry Horse team also welcomed the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, to try out the new facilities.

He said: ‘It was great to be back in there. I have often been in there enjoying myself. It is a nice friendly place and it is great to see it reopened with a new fresh look. It is brighter, cleaner and more sparklier - a lot fresher and I can’t wait to go back.’

The Farmhouse Hungry Horse is equipped with SKY, allowing sports fans to watch their heroes on multiple screens.

The bar area has also been enhanced with tiling and an improved drinks range, with additional cask ales now available.

Guests can also enjoy their drinks in the extended beer garden which features more seating and new lighting.

In addition to an extensive drinks collection, the pub will continue to offer a range of food and special deals throughout the week – including two meals for £8.99 Monday to Friday, curry and a drink for £5.50 on Wednesday.'

Craig Cole, co-general manager at the Farmhouse Hungry Horse, said: ‘We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening, and our Portsmouth neighbours really came out to support us. Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.’

Co-general manager, Sandra Paul, added: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome Cllr Mason, to enjoy the new offering, too – he really helped to kick off the festivities. We’ve already had great feedback on the revamped bar and the sports viewing areas, with many guests planning their next visit around the upcoming matches.’