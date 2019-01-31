Tech firm in Emsworth praised for its ‘strong leadership’ 

PIONEERING tech company iRed has been awarded the Investors in People Small Business Accreditation.

The infrared camera specialist, which has added drone technology and a training centre to its services, was particularly praised for its inspiring leadership.

Founded and run by Ray Faulkner, the company, in Emsworth, has led the way in advancing the benefits of infrared technology across a number of sectors.

Investors in People was launched in 1991 and is a standard for people management and is a highly sought-after accolade.

In its summary, the Investors in People report stated that iRed’s areas of strength included ‘strong, inspirational leadership’.

Ray said: ‘This accreditation really reflects the hard work, skill, inventiveness and passion of our staff. The team here are so passionate about what we do that managing them is a pleasure.’