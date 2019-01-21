Telecoms company picks charity cause

A TELECOMS firm has chosen its charity for the year.

OneCom, based in Whiteley, will be raising cash for YoungMinds, a young persons mental health charity.

It comes as the company has launched its own wellness project for staff.

Ben Dowd, Onecom chief executive, said: 'We recognise that our people are our biggest asset, and happy healthy staff are crucial for us to deliver great service and happy customers.

'We are committed to being an excellent employer that nurtures and value its staff, and this programme is designed to ensure that every single person who works for Onecom knows that they are supported in any mental health challenges they face.

'At the same time, we recognise the importance of good mental health provision in the wider community, and that is why our staff have chosen to support Young Minds in helping young people and their families access mental health support.

'We are looking forward to working closely with YoungMinds in 2019 and to raising a significant sum in support of its valuable work.’