Telecoms firm M12 Solutions is going for gold with its new Olympic ambassador

SPEED, excellent performance and marginal gains are the key factors gold medal athletes rely on.

For telecoms and internet service provider, M12 Solutions, they are the attributes it hopes its new ambassador will bring to the business.

Olympic cycling gold medallist Dani Rowe has been announces as its brand ambassador.

Hampshire-born triple world champion Dani is the World Record holder for the 3km Team Pursuit and won gold in the team pursuit at London 2012, along with Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell.

Royal Mail painted a postbox in her hometown of Hamble gold in her honour. The following year she was awarded MBE for her services to British Cycling.

Recently Dani had a distinguished career as a road cyclist. In April last year she won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games, completing the set of winning a medal at every major championships in cycling.

In December 2018 Dani announced her retirement and now has time to focus on other activities including coaching.

M12 Solutions managing director Andrew Skipsey said: ‘I briefly met Dani at a Southampton Chamber event after the 2012 Olympics where she told her story. Inspired, I took up cycling and I even rode the length of the country in 2015.

‘When British Cycling tweeted that Dani was retiring I couldn’t think of a better person to help us get our message across – especially for our

internet brand Giganet – about the speed and performance of what we provide, of our excellence in ongoing customer support and the marginal gains customers can make to improve their profitability.

‘The fact that she grew up and trained locally makes her the perfect fit for M12. We really look forward to working with Dani to help us to better promote this message.’

Dani said: ‘After a decade of cycling at the highest level I’m now looking forward to working with M12 and Giganet. They are the ideal partner because they have a strong track record and their reputation with all kinds of business customers is exemplary.

‘I like their ambition and I’m looking forward to working with them.’

M12 Solutions is a traditional VoIP phone system business as well as an internet service provider.