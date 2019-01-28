MORE than 456 trainee engineers will be hired across the south of England, including 93 in Hampshire, as part of a huge recruitment drive at a telecoms firm.

The new roles – in Hampshire, Kent, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire – will see trainees join a team of experts working to expand, upgrade, maintain and install services over Openreach’s broadband network.

Across the UK, more than 3,000 trainee engineers are being recruited, mainly to deliver the company’s ‘Fibre First’ programme, which is bringing faster, more reliable technology to millions.

Alongside the latest recruitment drive, Openreach is also announcing 11 new locations where it will be building new networks during 2019 to reach its target of three million homes and businesses with ‘full fibre’ broadband by the end of 2020.

Chief executive Clive Selley said: ‘Openreach is ambitious for the UK and is determined to build full fibre as quickly as possible to ensure the country has a reliable broadband network capable of supporting future services.’

