The Food Warehouse announces its Gosport opening date - and is on the hunt for 30 staff 

THIRTY jobs are on offer as a supermarket prepares to open its doors in Gosport.

The Food Warehouse will be opening its new store at Brockhurst Gate Retail Park, in Heritage Way, on February 19 and it is on the hunt for 30 staff.

The new £9m retail park, developed by Millngate, has already seen a McDonald’s open last month, and M&S has announced that its Foodstore will open on February 6. Home Bargains, Costa and Lidl have yet to announce their opening dates – but are expected to also open in February.

Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: ‘We’re looking for exceptional candidates to join us for an assessment day to fill a number of roles here in Gosport. It’s an exciting time to join The Food Warehouse as we rapidly expand our business across the UK.

‘In addition to some fantastic employee benefits, as a brand we believe in nurturing talent from within the company and have a number of schemes available to help ambitious team members achieve their goals. We would encourage anyone interested in finding out more, to get in touch.’

The Food Warehouse is run by Iceland, and specialises in bulk buys and multipacks and has more than 3,000 fresh and frozen products.

The store will offer a range of homeware.

Launched four years ago, The Food Warehouse has more than 80 stores across Britain, with growth plans for the year ahead.

The supermarket is offering candidates a starting rate of pay of £8.62 per hour. Go to thefoodwarehouse.com/vacancies/