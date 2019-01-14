The hunt is on for the best burgers, burritos and buns as the first street food awards come to Hampshire

A mouth-watering search has been launched to find the Hampshire’s best street food vendor and the tastiest grub sold from mobile kitchens, market stalls and on-street sellers.

The inaugural Hampshire Street Food Awards will be held in November but the categories are open now for vendors to register for the award that best suits the food and drink that they offer.

Judges for the awards - which for the first year will be held in Portsmouth Guildhall - will be looking for the best street food in a wide range of categories.

They include best street food burger, best vegetarian or vegan food vendor, best newcomer or start-up vendor and best market street food.

Street food vendors need to select the categories they want to be considered for, enter their business and then encourage their customers to vote for them in the on-line poll. When voting closes the top three vendors in each category will go forward for consideration by the judges to decide the winner.

Backed by Hampshire Fare, the awards have been launched by Jeremy Gaskin, who owns and runs Winchester Vintage Catering - a crepe and coffee kitchen in Jenne, a converted Citroen HY van.

Jeremy said: ‘I want to celebrate the great work that goes on from street food vendors in Hampshire and to reward their efforts. The wide range of categories is designed to promote a whole host of different traders across the county.

‘The awards are open to any trader as long as they are based in Hampshire and they fit the criteria of the category they wish to be considered for.’

Profits from the awards will be donated to charities that help feed the homeless throughout Hampshire.

Street food vendors are being urged to register for one or more of the categories in the awards.

There is a £24 fee for vendors to register. The entries close April 21 when customer voting begins. The judges will then decide on the winners in September.

The exact date of the ceremony has not been announced yet.

Details on the awards, the categories available and the entry details can be found at hampshirestreetfoodawards.co.uk