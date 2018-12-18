The new play cafe in Fareham that’s proving popular with families 

CHILDREN can let their imaginations run free at a new role play centre and cafe in Fareham.

Sweet Peas Play Cafe opened earlier this month in West Street, Fareham, and its owner Claire White says she’s been bowled over by the positive response from customers so far.

Sweet Peas Play Cafe opened in West Street, Fareham, by Claire White 'Picture by: Malcolm Wells (181205-0566)

As well as a cafe serving delicious homemade cakes, drinks and lunches, the centre also features several different play areas, such as a miniature supermarket, construction site, and sensory room, for children.

Claire, from Gosport, has set up the business with her mother Pamela Lawrence, 55, who travels from North Wales every weekend to work at the centre.

Claire, 34, said: ‘It has been so busy. It’s been great.

‘I have got a three-year old daughter called Florie and when my mum saw that the lease was up on this building, she got really excited and said “let’s go for it” so we did and we have based the business around my little girl.

Families enjoy their time at the Sweet Peas Play Cafe '(left to right) Claire White with two grandparents from Locks Heath - Alison Bishop, Neve Smith, Bridget Brunton, and Lewis Powell are seen enjoying 'the doctor's surgery' 'Picture by: Malcolm Wells (181205-0559)

‘We opened three days before her third birthday and we held her birthday party here and she loved it. That’s when we knew it would be a success.’

Claire used to work at the Wendy House, a popular play cafe in Gosport, and said she was inspired to set up her own venture in Fareham when she saw the When I Grow Up role play centre, which used to be in the Sweet Peas Cafe premises, had closed down.

Claire, who used to run pubs and clubs in Wales before moving to Hampshire, and Pamela, a child psychologist, took over the lease and set about transforming the centre in a major investment over two months – refitting the play areas and moving the cafe to the front of the shop.

There are now 12 different areas, including pottery painting, featuring a wide range of toys plus a large seating area for the cafe.

Claire said: ‘Everyone has been really helpful and everyone has been really nice. I was petrified as it was my first business and I worried that nobody would come in but it’s been the opposite. We have had so much support – I can’t believe it and am very thankful.’

The centre is open from 9.30am until 4.30pm seven days a week. The play centre costs £4 for a parent and child, with extra adults costing £1 and extra children £2. There is no need to book and people can stay as long as they like.

The centre also hosts parties. Entry to the cafe is free.

Claire said: ‘As long as your child has an imagination, then they will love it here.’